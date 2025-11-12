Boston Partners Increases Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. $LSTR

Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,418,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 175,157 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Landstar System were worth $197,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Landstar System by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 118.8% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 7,650.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 352.2% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Landstar System by 58.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LSTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Research lowered Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Landstar System from $135.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Landstar System from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.60.

Landstar System Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $129.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.32 and a 52 week high of $192.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.68.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). Landstar System had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

