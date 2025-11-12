Boston Partners Has $234.72 Million Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG

Boston Partners boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 737,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.29% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $234,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $254.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $287.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.01. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $239.47 and a one year high of $351.23.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.19). Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 14.54%.The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.86%.

In other news, VP Michael Robert Pesch purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $247.12 per share, with a total value of $988,480.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president owned 41,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,341,724.88. The trade was a 10.57% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.54, for a total transaction of $2,396,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 100,777 shares in the company, valued at $30,186,742.58. This represents a 7.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,855 shares of company stock worth $8,916,928. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AJG has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $340.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.64.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

