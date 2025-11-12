Boston Partners Has $139.24 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. $C

Boston Partners cut its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,634,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,636 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $139,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Accent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 131.6% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 157.1% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 805.2% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Performance

C stock opened at $100.73 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.51 and a twelve month high of $105.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $185.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.34 and its 200-day moving average is $89.46.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.35. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 8.73%.The business had revenue of $22.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Citigroup from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on C

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.