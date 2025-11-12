Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) Receives $110.82 Consensus PT from Analysts

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.8182.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAH shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $106.00 price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Truist Financial set a $90.00 target price on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $122.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st.

BAH stock opened at $86.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.39. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $82.23 and a 52-week high of $184.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.83.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.49. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 71.87%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski acquired 23,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.66 per share, with a total value of $2,014,908.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 687,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,224,491.70. The trade was a 3.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 57,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 368.4% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 48.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 139,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,562,000 after buying an additional 45,470 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,819.0% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 100,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,554,000 after buying an additional 95,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 93,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,759,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

