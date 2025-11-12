Blake Moret Sells 61,700 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) CEO Blake Moret sold 61,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.56, for a total transaction of $24,159,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 83,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,841,311.88. The trade was a 42.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.2%

ROK stock opened at $392.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.45. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.00 and a 52-week high of $396.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.73.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.40. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.200-12.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Automation

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ROK shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.78.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

