Blaize (BZAI) and The Competition Critical Comparison

Blaize (NASDAQ:BZAI – Get Free Report) is one of 89 publicly-traded companies in the “UNCLASSIFIED” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Blaize to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
97.1% of Blaize shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Blaize shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.7% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Blaize and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Blaize
|1
|1
|4
|1
|2.71
|Blaize Competitors
|217
|264
|217
|3
|2.01
Profitability
This table compares Blaize and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Blaize
|N/A
|N/A
|-49.12%
|Blaize Competitors
|0.86%
|0.95%
|0.80%
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Blaize and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Blaize
|$1.55 million
|-$4.11 million
|-5.02
|Blaize Competitors
|$41.37 million
|-$18.54 million
|92.96
Blaize’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Blaize. Blaize is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Risk and Volatility
Blaize has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blaize’s peers have a beta of -0.08, indicating that their average stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Blaize beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.
About Blaize
Blaize® has created a transformative new compute solution that unites silicon and software to optimize AI from the edge to the core. We’re partnering with customers to transform their products so they can deliver better experiences and better lives.
