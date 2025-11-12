BlackRock Core Bond Trust (BHK) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0746 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Price Performance

BHK opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $11.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.84.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

