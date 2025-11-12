BlackRock Core Bond Trust (BHK) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0746 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Price Performance
BHK opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $11.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.84.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile
