Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTMWW) Trading 0.8% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTMWW – Get Free Report) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.2620. 6,322 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 135,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.
Bitcoin Depot Trading Up 0.8%
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.33.
Bitcoin Depot Company Profile
Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. It provides users to buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies; and engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering and through its website over the counter trade.
