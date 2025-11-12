BFUSD Price Down 0% Over Last Week (BFUSD)

BFUSD (BFUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 12th. Over the last seven days, BFUSD has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One BFUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00000953 BTC on exchanges. BFUSD has a total market cap of $1.68 billion and $13.05 million worth of BFUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104,212.08 or 0.99381711 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102,976.89 or 1.00475375 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

BFUSD Token Profile

BFUSD’s total supply is 1,676,000,000 tokens. The official website for BFUSD is www.binance.com/en/bfusd. BFUSD’s official Twitter account is @binance.

Buying and Selling BFUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “BFUSD (BFUSD) is a cryptocurrency . BFUSD has a current supply of 1,676,000,000. The last known price of BFUSD is 1.00002269 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $10,694,714.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.binance.com/en/bfusd.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BFUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BFUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BFUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

