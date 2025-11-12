Beck Bode LLC Takes Position in Public Storage $PSA

Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G PLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 31,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,096,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage in the second quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Public Storage by 57.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,314,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $277.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $290.55 and its 200 day moving average is $292.25. The stock has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.91. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $256.60 and a 52-week high of $355.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.07. Public Storage had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 39.53%.The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.700-17.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $351.00 to $349.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Public Storage from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.38.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

