Beck Bode LLC Sells 5,534 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF $FUTY

Beck Bode LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,534 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FUTY. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $70,000.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FUTY opened at $57.98 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a twelve month low of $45.94 and a twelve month high of $60.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.56.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

