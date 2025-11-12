Beck Bode LLC Sells 10,995 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $RDVY

Beck Bode LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,995 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RDVY. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 59,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 31,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of RDVY opened at $67.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.10. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $50.27 and a one year high of $68.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.85.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a $0.1487 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.