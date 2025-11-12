Beck Bode LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Allstate Corporation $ALL

Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 261.8% in the second quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Allstate by 315.0% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $207.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.95 and its 200-day moving average is $201.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Allstate Corporation has a 1-year low of $176.00 and a 1-year high of $215.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $11.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $5.69. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 8.79%.The business had revenue of $17.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALL shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Allstate from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Allstate from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Allstate from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Allstate from $254.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALL

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.