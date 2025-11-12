Beck Bode LLC Has $232,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF $JPSE

Beck Bode LLC cut its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,332 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPSE. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC now owns 111,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after purchasing an additional 155,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $49.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.17. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $52.04.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

