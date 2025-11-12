Beck Bode LLC Decreases Position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF $PCEF

Beck Bode LLC decreased its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Free Report) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,298 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,851,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,720,000 after buying an additional 217,560 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 66.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 418,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,881,000 after acquiring an additional 166,211 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 130.1% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 139,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 78,792 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,094,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,137,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,289,000 after acquiring an additional 56,085 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PCEF opened at $20.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $868.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.78. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $20.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.99 and its 200 day moving average is $19.58.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

