Bath & Body Works’ (BBWI) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James Financial

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BBWI. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Monday, October 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.18.

NYSE BBWI opened at $21.93 on Wednesday. Bath & Body Works has a one year low of $21.82 and a one year high of $41.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.70.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.88% and a negative return on equity of 48.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.45 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.350-3.600 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,292,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the first quarter worth $1,314,000. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 382.1% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 174,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after buying an additional 138,664 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the first quarter valued at $23,273,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 180.5% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 110,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 71,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

