Barrington Research Predicts Weaker Earnings for H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for H&R Block in a research note issued on Monday, November 10th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.99) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.91). Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for H&R Block’s current full-year earnings is $5.25 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for H&R Block’s FY2026 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on H&R Block from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of H&R Block from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of H&R Block from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H&R Block has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

H&R Block Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $47.48 on Wednesday. H&R Block has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $64.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.32.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.20. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 191.38% and a net margin of 16.11%.The company had revenue of $203.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. H&R Block has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-5.000 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H&R Block

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in H&R Block in the second quarter valued at $97,826,000. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 5,391.0% in the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 621,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,113,000 after purchasing an additional 609,938 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the second quarter valued at about $20,723,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in H&R Block by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,750,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,099,000 after acquiring an additional 312,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,638,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 37.75%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

