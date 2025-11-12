Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 3,758 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,197,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $47,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter.

CGDV opened at $43.37 on Wednesday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.94 and a fifty-two week high of $43.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.19 and a 200 day moving average of $40.13. The firm has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.1359 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Capital Group Dividend Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

