Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. $SPSC

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,403 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,927 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $3,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPSC. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 54,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,478,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 211.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 619,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,244,000 after acquiring an additional 43,330 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPS Commerce in the second quarter worth $1,271,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 3.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 9,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on SPS Commerce from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.80.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $81.69 on Wednesday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.05 and a 52-week high of $201.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 0.71.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.14. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $189.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. SPS Commerce has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.15 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.980-1.020 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

