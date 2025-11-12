Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,675,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,581,000 after acquiring an additional 51,463 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,876,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,402,000 after purchasing an additional 190,680 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,686,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,962,000 after purchasing an additional 81,787 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,846,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,219,000 after purchasing an additional 568,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,440,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,646,000 after buying an additional 235,117 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $94.23 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.47. The stock has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $83.99 and a one year high of $95.12.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

