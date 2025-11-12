Bank of Montreal Can Has $4.31 Million Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $4,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 250.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 861.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 34.5% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on BWXT. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on BWX Technologies from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.58.

BWX Technologies Trading Down 1.6%

BWXT opened at $195.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.60. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.21 and a fifty-two week high of $218.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.16, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.78.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $866.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.48 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 30.03%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.