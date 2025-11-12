Bank of Montreal Can Has $3.33 Million Holdings in Unum Group $UNM

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,796 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Unum Group by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Unum Group during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 196.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $312,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 51,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,070.88. This trade represents a 7.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded Unum Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Unum Group from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNM

Unum Group Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE:UNM opened at $76.31 on Wednesday. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $66.81 and a 12 month high of $84.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.95 and its 200 day moving average is $76.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.37.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 11.77%.Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Unum Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Unum Group will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.87%.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.