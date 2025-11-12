Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BBVA. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays raised Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Stock Performance

Shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria stock opened at $21.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.08. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $21.52. The firm has a market cap of $127.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 29.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,288,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,760,000 after buying an additional 2,034,318 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 10.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,941,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,305 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 17.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,375,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,247,000 after purchasing an additional 637,519 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,548,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,909,000 after purchasing an additional 467,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 1,198.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 491,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after buying an additional 453,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

See Also

