Bailard Inc. Sells 738 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF $VCR

Bailard Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $8,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VCR. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at $135,415,000. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 68,585.8% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 371,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,956,000 after buying an additional 371,049 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $24,192,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 518,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,677,000 after acquiring an additional 33,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 179,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,551,000 after acquiring an additional 30,017 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCR stock opened at $394.78 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $285.13 and a 1 year high of $404.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $393.22 and its 200-day moving average is $373.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

