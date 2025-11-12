Bailard Inc. Sells 2,449 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Bailard Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $13,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $244.24 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $243.08 and a 200-day moving average of $225.44. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $171.73 and a twelve month high of $252.77. The firm has a market cap of $67.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

