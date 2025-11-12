Bailard Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF $IJS

Bailard Inc. lowered its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,527 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $27,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJS. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 18,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $560,000. Future Fund LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $874,000. Finally, Midwest Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,349,000. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

IJS opened at $112.37 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $82.10 and a 1 year high of $119.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.