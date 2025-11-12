Bailard Inc. Raises Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $946,978,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $460,110,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 175.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,969,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,469 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,174,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,268,027,000 after buying an additional 1,802,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,475,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,698,000 after buying an additional 1,258,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.95.

PEP opened at $145.08 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $166.88. The stock has a market cap of $198.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

