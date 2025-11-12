Bailard Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Bailard Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bailard Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $76,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,155,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $289,000. American National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 173.3% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $864,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $773.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $750.48 and a 200-day moving average of $684.16. The stock has a market cap of $114.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $451.00 and a 52-week high of $806.99.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.