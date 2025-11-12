Bailard Inc. Purchases 3,355 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 900.0% during the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO stock opened at $292.10 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $223.65 and a 12 month high of $296.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $291.43 and its 200 day moving average is $282.41. The company has a market capitalization of $89.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.