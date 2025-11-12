Bailard Inc. Purchases 200 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,147 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $16,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,917,227 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,414,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,527 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,151,505 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,738,650,000 after buying an additional 1,089,063 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $484,053,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,775,194 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $860,650,000 after acquiring an additional 398,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 456.9% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 431,804 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,347,000 after acquiring an additional 354,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VRTX shares. Leerink Partners raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $458.00 to $456.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $442.00 to $438.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $439.00 to $438.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $455.00 to $445.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.10.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $429.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $405.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $428.16. The firm has a market cap of $108.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 0.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $362.50 and a 52 week high of $519.68.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.22. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 31.86%.The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.38 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

