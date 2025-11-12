Bailard Inc. Grows Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Bailard Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 66.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,693 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $1,819,154,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 550.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,332,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,116,000 after buying an additional 3,666,521 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,646,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,820,000 after buying an additional 3,519,187 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $581,817,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 17.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,367,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,064,000 after buying an additional 1,246,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $225.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $223.67 and a 200 day moving average of $203.22. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.81 and a 52 week high of $244.81. The company has a market cap of $397.76 billion, a PE ratio of 107.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 524.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa America raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on AbbVie from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $256.00 target price on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.