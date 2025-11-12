B. Riley Issues Pessimistic Outlook for Ducommun Earnings

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Ducommun in a research report issued on Friday, November 7th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Ducommun’s current full-year earnings is $3.21 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ducommun’s FY2027 earnings at $5.11 EPS.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $212.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.41 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research cut Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Ducommun from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Ducommun from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ducommun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ducommun currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Shares of Ducommun stock opened at $97.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06 and a beta of 1.38. Ducommun has a 1 year low of $51.76 and a 1 year high of $101.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCO. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Ducommun by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 25.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Ducommun in the 1st quarter worth approximately $400,000. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in Ducommun in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,567,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ducommun in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

