B. Riley Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for HCC

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Warrior Met Coal in a report released on Thursday, November 6th. B. Riley analyst N. Giles now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.61). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Warrior Met Coal’s current full-year earnings is $4.86 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.53 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $10.59 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $3.69 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $3.84 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $3.77 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $15.00 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen raised Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCC opened at $82.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.13. Warrior Met Coal has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $83.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 122.91 and a beta of 0.75.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.91. The company had revenue of $328.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.51 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warrior Met Coal

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCC. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 12.1% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 2.5% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 11,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Warrior Met Coal

In related news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 18,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 394,183 shares in the company, valued at $29,563,725. This represents a 4.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.76%.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

