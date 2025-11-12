B. Riley Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Lumentum in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 5th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now expects that the technology company will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.73. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lumentum’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lumentum’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

Get Lumentum alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LITE. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “cautious” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Northland Securities set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Lumentum from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumentum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.67.

Lumentum Price Performance

LITE stock opened at $252.47 on Monday. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $45.65 and a 1 year high of $273.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 169.44 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.05.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. Lumentum had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $533.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Lumentum’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Lumentum has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.300-1.500 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumentum

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lumentum by 363.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the third quarter worth about $538,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter worth about $570,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter worth about $3,075,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lumentum

In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 4,232 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.63, for a total transaction of $1,014,114.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 43,544 shares in the company, valued at $10,434,448.72. This trade represents a 8.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 2,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.39, for a total transaction of $314,209.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 77,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,588,851.93. This represents a 3.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 22,430 shares of company stock valued at $3,195,001 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lumentum

(Get Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.