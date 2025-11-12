Aviva’s (AV) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 735 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 650 price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 price target on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Aviva from GBX 623 to GBX 687 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 705.50.

Aviva Stock Performance

Shares of LON:AV opened at GBX 683.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 669.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 638.12. Aviva has a 12-month low of GBX 390.70 and a 12-month high of GBX 510.20. The firm has a market cap of £18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.87.

Aviva (LON:AV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported GBX 21.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Aviva had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Equities research analysts predict that Aviva will post 46.4942529 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Amanda Blanc purchased 19,142 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 623 per share, for a total transaction of £119,254.66. Also, insider Cheryl Agius purchased 7,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 683 per share, for a total transaction of £49,749.72. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 33,020 shares of company stock valued at $21,008,500. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

