Aviva PLC Takes $15.41 Million Position in Natera, Inc. $NTRA

Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 91,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,406,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Natera by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,537,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,490,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,315 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Natera during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,375,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Natera by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,253,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $177,298,000 after buying an additional 732,156 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Natera by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,361,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,041,055,000 after acquiring an additional 660,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 562,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,111,000 after acquiring an additional 336,985 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera Stock Up 0.0%

Natera stock opened at $206.72 on Wednesday. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.38 and a 52-week high of $210.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.27 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $592.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.55 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 25.07%. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. Natera has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Natera from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Natera to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Natera from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total transaction of $479,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 117,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,808,264.41. This trade represents a 2.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 160,703 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $32,134,171.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 144,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,957,407.36. This represents a 52.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 224,889 shares of company stock worth $43,232,062. Insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

