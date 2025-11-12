Aviva PLC Sells 160,346 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 160,346 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $14,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 311 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 4,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 438 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total transaction of $35,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,741.58. The trade was a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $118,917.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 34,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,929. This represents a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DECK opened at $82.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.10. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 1-year low of $78.91 and a 1-year high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.54% and a net margin of 19.47%.Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.390 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DECK shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Raymond James Financial set a $115.00 target price on Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Truist Financial set a $105.00 target price on Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.11.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

