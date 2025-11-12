Aviva PLC Raises Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. $ALGN

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $10,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 2.0% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Align Technology by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 1,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Align Technology by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Align Technology by 18.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALGN stock opened at $144.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.84. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.00 and a 52 week high of $246.19.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 9.50%.The firm had revenue of $995.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Align Technology’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Align Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical equipment provider to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALGN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 target price on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.45.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

