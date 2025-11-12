Aviva PLC Has $11.16 Million Position in Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,925 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,609 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $11,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1,636.9% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,381 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Illumina by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 48,092 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 24,262 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Illumina by 426.3% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 102,491 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 83,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Illumina by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,851 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $122.13 per share, with a total value of $61,065.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,433.99. The trade was a 4.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $122.60 on Wednesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.70 and a 1 year high of $153.06. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Illumina has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.650-4.750 EPS. Analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Illumina from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Illumina from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Stephens set a $110.00 price target on shares of Illumina and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

