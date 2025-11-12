Aviva PLC Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. $FNF

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 1,856.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 190,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,110 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $10,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNF. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth about $178,433,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,764,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,967,000 after buying an additional 1,817,124 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,992,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,264,000 after acquiring an additional 824,562 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,001,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,785,000 after acquiring an additional 588,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 336.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 307,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,013,000 after acquiring an additional 237,063 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $58.70 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $66.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 7.93%.The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares set a $64.00 price objective on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays restated a “cautious” rating on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

