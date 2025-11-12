Aviva PLC Acquires 8,550 Shares of TransUnion $TRU

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 146,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $12,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRU. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 1,318.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the second quarter worth $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 132.7% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in TransUnion by 301.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, S Bank Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in TransUnion in the 1st quarter worth $44,000.

TransUnion Price Performance

TransUnion stock opened at $82.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.71. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $66.38 and a 12-month high of $105.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.08.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 9.47%.The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. TransUnion has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.970-1.02 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.190-4.250 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRU shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TransUnion from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total value of $80,470.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 63,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,117,248.24. This trade represents a 1.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $66,787.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,425.86. This represents a 11.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 9,337 shares of company stock worth $818,810 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Stories

