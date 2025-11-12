Aviva PLC Acquires 196,215 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. $PINS

Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 387,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,215 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $13,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 16.5% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.2% in the first quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 31,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Pinterest by 22.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 40,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest stock opened at $27.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.93. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $40.90.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $665.93 million for the quarter. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 48.99%. Equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PINS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Pinterest from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Pinterest from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Pinterest from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.55.

In related news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 22,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $795,311.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 312,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,887,906.70. This trade represents a 6.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $3,558,613.38. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 640,236 shares of company stock valued at $22,878,326. 7.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

