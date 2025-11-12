Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP Shares Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $40,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $661,771,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,585,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,480,000 after buying an additional 890,440 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,431,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,348,805,000 after acquiring an additional 601,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,059,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $934,647,000 after acquiring an additional 564,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 608,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,067,000 after acquiring an additional 319,132 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADP stock opened at $255.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $283.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.54. The company has a market capitalization of $103.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.68 and a 52 week high of $329.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 70.63%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 13,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $4,033,055.43. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $5,244,543.88. This represents a 43.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 8,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.43, for a total value of $2,604,697.04. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 80,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,032,866.33. This represents a 9.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Dbs Bank raised shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $340.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $288.00 to $272.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.67.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

