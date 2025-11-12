Austin Wealth Management LLC Takes $741,000 Position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF $HAP

Austin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000. Austin Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.46% of VanEck Natural Resources ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HAP. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. now owns 143,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,461,000 after buying an additional 6,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 90.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 8,874 shares during the period.

VanEck Natural Resources ETF Trading Up 0.8%

HAP opened at $58.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.80. The company has a market capitalization of $194.54 million, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.82. VanEck Natural Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $42.65 and a 1-year high of $59.04.

VanEck Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Natural Resources ETF (HAP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a consumption-based index of global hard asset firms. HAP was launched on Aug 29, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

