Austin Wealth Management LLC Sells 701,728 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

Austin Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 64.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701,728 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Austin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Austin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $13,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 276.3% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $39.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.62. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $39.51.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

