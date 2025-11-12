Austin Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,363 Shares of Global X MLP ETF $MLPA

Austin Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLPA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $761,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 194,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,773,000 after purchasing an additional 12,159 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 186.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 95,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after buying an additional 62,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 104,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MLPA opened at $48.07 on Wednesday. Global X MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $45.09 and a 1-year high of $54.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.34 and a 200-day moving average of $49.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.64.

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

