Austin Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Unity Software Inc. $U

Austin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atreides Management LP lifted its position in Unity Software by 146.7% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 9,430,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607,572 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter valued at $43,265,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,964,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,775,000 after buying an additional 1,841,486 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Unity Software by 89.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,357,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,778,000 after buying an additional 1,587,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the first quarter worth about $25,520,000. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Stock Performance

Unity Software stock opened at $41.44 on Wednesday. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $46.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.47 and a beta of 2.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 24.15% and a negative return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $470.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Unity Software has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

U has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Arete downgraded shares of Unity Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 2,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $103,481.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 175,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,643,053.50. This trade represents a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark Barrysmith sold 802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total value of $29,048.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 452,986 shares in the company, valued at $16,407,152.92. The trade was a 0.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,414,283 shares of company stock valued at $102,509,802. 3.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

