Austin Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,116 Shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF $PXH

Austin Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,812,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 68.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,221,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,565,000 after acquiring an additional 497,392 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of PXH opened at $26.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.09. Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $26.48. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.60.

Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

