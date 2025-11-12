Aurora Cannabis Q3 EPS Estimate Boosted by Atb Cap Markets

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets increased their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report released on Wednesday, November 5th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Aurora Cannabis’ current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ Q4 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Down 2.6%

Aurora Cannabis stock opened at C$6.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$358.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.93. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of C$4.95 and a 1-year high of C$9.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis, headquartered in Edmonton, Canada, cultivates and sells medicinal and recreational cannabis through a portfolio of brands that includes Aurora, CanniMed, Daily Special, MedReleaf, and San Rafael ’71. Although the company primarily operates in Canada, it has expanded internationally through medical cannabis exporting agreements or cultivation facilities in more than 20 countries.

