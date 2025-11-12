ATS (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

ATS Co. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.49 and traded as low as $26.12. ATS shares last traded at $26.83, with a volume of 111,642 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of ATS in a report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ATS presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Get Our Latest Research Report on ATS
ATS Stock Performance
About ATS
ATS Corp. engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ATS
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Amazon Is One of the Clearest Buys If the Market Dips Again
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- CoreWeave’s Guidance Cut: A Buying Opportunity in Disguise?
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Strategy Shares Plunge as Bitcoin Retreats—More Pain Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for ATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.